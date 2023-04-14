YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Youngstown State University basketball player pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in municipal court on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct Friday.

Dwayne Cohill, 23, was released on his own recognizance. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail by university police after an incident on campus.

Details of the incident are not readily available.

Cohill, a former senior guard from Dayton, helped lead the Penguins to their first-ever Horizon League regular season championship this past season and a berth in the National Invitational Tournament.