BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Youngstown police officer was placed on probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge in Mahoning County Area Court.

Deon Gilbert, 29, of Austintown, was sentenced to probation by Judge Joseph Hauser. Four other counts of theft were dropped in exchange for his plea.

A Boardman police report said security at Walmart on Doral Drive told them Gilbert and a woman had scanned several items without paying between Sept. 21 and Oct. 16 at the self-checkout.

Walmart security provided police with video footage, a report said. The total amount of the goods taken was $134.52.

Gilbert turned himself in after he learned there was a warrant for his arrest. He resigned from the police department last month.

The woman who was also charged with him, pleaded not guilty to six counts of theft. She is expected to have a pretrial hearing Feb. 9,