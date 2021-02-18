Former Youngstown teacher sentenced after pleading guilty to assault of special needs child

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Youngstown city school teacher who pleaded guilty to assaulting a special needs student in 2019 was sentenced Thursday in municipal court to 30 days in jail.

Geraldine DeWitt, 62, was sentenced by Judge Renee DiSalvo on a charge of negligent assault, a third degree misdemeanor. DeWitt pleaded guilty to the charge Jan. 21.

Judge DiSalvo gave DeWitt a report date of March 4 so she can have a chance to receive a vaccine for the Coronavirus. DeWitts’s attorney, Ron Yarwood, asked for a report date, saying his client has health issues, including a stroke last year, and he wants her to get the vaccine before she is in the jail and possibly exposed to the virus there.

Judge DiSalvo said she would consider extending the report date if she can get some documentation from DeWitt’s doctor on her medical condition and if she has received the vaccine or not.

DeWitt was originally charged with assault, a first degree misdemeanor, for an incident with a then 9-year-old autistic child at McGuffey Elementary School.

Yarwood asked for a sentence of probation for his client, saying she has no criminal record, took full responsibility, gave up her teaching license and career and had suffered financially since she was charged and has also suffered a myriad of health problems since then.

He said DeWitt had a “lifelong passion for helping children,” but a series of pressures combined with scant resources in the city school system created a buildup of pressure that resulted in the incident with the student.

“If the system as a whole had worked better it may not have come to this,” Yarwood said.

DeWitt said she tried to write an apology after her plea hearing but could not find a way to put down on paper how sorry she was.

“There is no way to put on paper how disappointed I am in myself and how sorry I am this happened, and if I could erase it I would,” DeWitt said.

DeWitt said she began counseling after the incident and because of that she realized she has no one to blame but herself for her situation. She gave up her teaching license so she can never be in a similar position again, she said.

Judge DiSalvo said she does not believe that DeWitt will ever repeat the same mistake in the future, but she believes jail time is necessary because of the age of the victim, the trauma it inflicted on the family and the fact that the child is autistic.

The child’s mother, who spoke at the plea hearing, was present but did not speak at the sentencing hearing.