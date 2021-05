She turned herself in after being indicted with three counts of sexual battery

(WKBN) – A former teacher is facing felony charges, accused of “engaging in sexual conduct” with students.

Christina Sosbe turned herself in after being indicted with three counts of sexual battery.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

Sosbe is accused of having sex with at least two 16-year-old students at a hotel in Trumbull County three years ago.

She was a teacher at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Sosbe lived in Salem but has moved to North Carolina.

She returns to court next month.