Former Youngstown teacher charged in sex sting pleads guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown teacher charged in a Mahoning County sex sting pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

James Norkus was a physical education teacher at Kirkmere Elementary School. He also coached football in Leetonia.

He was busted in the sex sting last year and charged with importuning, attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor and was possessing criminal tools.

In September of 2018, undercover officers posed as minors on internet chats, luring the 12 suspects to a vacant house where they thought they were meeting a child for sex.

No sentencing date has been set yet.