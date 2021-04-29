Former Youngstown prison guard sentenced for sexual abuse

Barbara Davis, 47, was sentenced to five months in jail and five months of home confinement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown prison guard was sentenced after being convicted of bribery and having sexual contact with an inmate.

Davis was a correctional officer at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC).

She pleaded guilty in January 2021 to sexual abuse of a ward, accepting bribes and providing a cell phone and tobacco to an inmate.

“Exploiting a position of trust by sexually abusing an inmate and receiving bribe payoffs for

smuggling contraband into a correction center threatens to undermine the public’s trust in our

criminal justice system,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan. “Let this matter be a

reminder to the public that anyone who seeks to harm and exploit inmates or detainees can and

will be held accountable.”

According to prosecutors, the crimes occurred between November 13, 2017, and November 7, 2018. During that time, investigators say Davis had sexual contact with an inmate at the NEOCC and smuggled contraband into the facility and gave it to the inmate. In return, Davis received payments from “other parties” through a mobile payment application.