Former Youngstown prison guard pleads guilty to charges of bribery, sex with inmate

A prison guard is accused of having sex with an inmate at a Youngstown private prison.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who worked as a guard at a Youngstown prison pleaded guilty to charges of bribery and that she had sexual contact with an inmate.

Barbara Davis entered a plea of guilty to sexual abuse of a ward, accepting bribes and providing a cell phone and tobacco to an inmate this week in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

Davis was released on $20,000 bond prior to her sentencing, set for 10 a.m. April 29.

A plea agreement was entered, though details of that agreement weren’t available Saturday, according to court records.

A bill of information in the case accused Davis of accepting payments for smuggling contraband into the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center between Nov. 13, 2017 and Nov. 8, 2018.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Davis no longer works at the facility.

