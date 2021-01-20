Former Youngstown police officer sentenced for falsifying concealed-carry records

Chance was accused of taking money to provide concealed-carry permits

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown police officer will now spend the next six months in jail and six more on house arrest.

Phil Chance, Jr. was sentenced Wednesday morning. He’s the son of a former Mahoning County sheriff.

Chance was accused of taking money to provide concealed-carry permits. He never had the proper certification, so the permits were useless.

We’re told close to 270 people paid him for it. Some were later charged with having illegal firearms because their permits weren’t valid.