Former Youngstown mayor will have his own trial in corruption case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County judge says former Youngstown Mayor Chuck Sammarone will get to have his own trial and not be lumped in with others in a local corruption case.

Sammarone has been accused of taking bribes in exchange for steering contracts to a friend.

He was indicted along with Valley developer Dominic Marchionda and former City Finance Director Dave Bozanich.

While the others are being tried together, Sammarone had asked to be tried separately from the rest. On Wednesday morning, the judge agreed.

Sammarone returns to court next month.