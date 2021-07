YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Youngstown finance director David Bozanich is out of prison two months early.

State corrections officers said he walked out Monday a free man.

Bozanich was serving a year at the Lake Erie Correctional Institution for taking unlawful compensation and records tampering.

He was the only person sent to prison in the Youngstown public corruption scandal surrounding the Erie Terminal project.

Bozanich was supposed to be released in September.