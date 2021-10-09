Former Youngstown journalist publishes new book on career, Youngstown history

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Youngstown journalist presented his new book Saturday morning at Boardman Library.

Former Vindicator columnist Bertram de Souza’s book “No Holds Barred” was presented at the Boardman Historical Society.

It kicked off the society’s annual membership campaign. The book contains column’s from Souza’s career at the Vindicator.

Over 11 chapters it talks about Jim Traficant, the Mafia, General Motors in Lordstown and more.

“We spent a year actually going through each column. There were five of us, all Vindicator people, staff and journalists, who evaluated each column and picked the best 300 that they thought should be in the book,” Souza said.

The book has a podcast related to the columns called the Scribbler’s Group Podcast.

They are having a debate between Youngstown mayor candidates Oct. 19. The podcast is available on the Scribbler Group’s website.