Former Youngstown gym teacher sentenced for sex charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former local gym teacher arrested last year in a sex sting learned his punishment Thursday in court.

James Norkus was sentenced to three years of probation, and he must surrender his teaching license. He must also register as a tier-two sex offender.

He pleaded guilty last month to importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Police say he was one of 12 men arrested in August of 2018 who showed up at a vacant home, thinking they were there to meet up and have sex with a child.

At the time of his arrest, Norkus was a physical education teacher at Kirkmere Elementary in Youngstown.

He also coached football in Leetonia.