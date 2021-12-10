YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who served a nine-year federal prison sentence for being part of a South Side street gang pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a gun charge.

Sentencing will be April 7 for Braylyn Williams, 30, who entered a guilty plea before U.S. Judge Pamela Barker in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Williams will be held in federal detention while a presentence investigation is conducted.

The charge stems from a July 9 arrest by Youngstown police after Williams was pulled over about 3:45 p.m. at Oak Hill and West Indianola avenues because the car he was driving had an expired license plate.

Reports said police told Williams, who was on the phone with the owner of the car, they would be towing the car because its registration was expired.

When he got out of the car, reports said officers saw a pistol in his sweatpants, and Williams ran away.

As Williams ran away, reports said the gun fell out of his pants in a parking lot. He was soon caught in a driveway in the first block of West Princeton Avenue and taken into custody.

Police recovered a semiautomatic handgun loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition. Williams refused to answer any questions about it, reports said.

In March of 2011, Williams was one of 23 people indicted by the federal government for being part of the notorious LSP street gang on Youngstown’s south side.

The Initials LSP stood for LaClede, Sherwood, Princeton and Parkview avenues.

Federal prosecutors said the gang was engaged in selling drugs and sometimes guns and they would protect their territory with violence. Most of them went to prison.

Gang members used the old social media site MySpace to extol the gang lifestyle, and they also performed rap songs about the gang and gang life.

Williams pleaded guilty to a single count of violating the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, more commonly known as RICO, and was sentenced in August of 2012 to 110 months in prison.

The sentence ran concurrently with a five-year sentence from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a charge of felonious assault with a firearm specification. Details of that case are not available.