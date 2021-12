YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown city councilman and school board member has died.

Clarence Boles passed away Monday morning. He had been hospitalized for five days and was released last Monday. He did not have the coronavirus.

Two decades ago, Boles was elected as a write-in candidate to the Youngstown School Board. He won by just two votes. He was later elected as a 6th Ward councilman.

Boles was also managing editor for The Buckeye Review newspaper.

He was 70 years old.