Former Youngstown businessman set to answer to charges in corruption case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown businessman charged in a city corruption case is set to answer to a bill of information in court Tuesday.

Ray Briya is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in front of Judge Maureen Sweeney.

Briya is charged with attempted bribery, tampering with records, grand theft and obstructing justice.

Briya was initially listed as a “John Doe” in the case against former Youngstown Mayor Charles Sammarone, former Finance Director David Bozanich and developer Dominic Marchionda.

He’s accused of trying to bribe Bozanich, Sammarone and Marchionda with thousands of dollars in cash, gifts and golf. He’s accused of stealing money from MC Consultants for the bribes.