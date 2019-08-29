Former Youngstown businessman facing charges in corruption case

Ray Briya is charged with attempted bribery, tampering with records, grand theft and obstructing justice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A bill of information has been filed against the former vice president of MS Consultants in a Youngstown corruption case surrounding development projects in the city.

Ray Briya was initially listed as a “John Doe” in the case against former Youngstown Mayor Charles Sammarone, former Finance Director David Bozanich and developer Dominic Marchionda.

They were indicted last year on bribery, theft and record tampering charges.

Now, Briya faces charges of attempted bribery, tampering with records, grand theft and obstructing justice.

He’s accused of trying to bribe Bozanich, Sammarone and Marchionda with thousands of dollars in cash, gifts and golf. He’s accused of stealing money from MC Consultants for the bribes.

Briya will be assigned a court Tuesday and then set for a plea to the bill after that.

