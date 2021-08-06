Former Youngstown boxing champ turned movie star in Boardman for latest film show

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s former boxing champ Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini is involved with another movie, and it opened Friday night in Boardman.

Mancini and his son Leonardo, who are both in the movie, were out Friday evening signing posters and greeting people in the lobby of Cinema South, ahead of the first showing of their movie titled “6:45.”

Boom Boom helped produce it and was helped by fellow Youngstowner Paul Cene.

It’s opening at 50 Regal Cinema’s across the county this weekend.

“It’s a very suspense thriller. It’s not a family film. It’s not a family film. Don’t bring the kids. It’s very much an R-rated film, but more of a psychological thriller, suspense thriller,” Mancini said.

Mancini says the pandemic helped independent films, since the theaters need movies and the big studios are not yet producing enough.

For at least a week, “6:45” will run at Cinema South in Boardman.