CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Jeff Maynor, who used to be an anchor for WKBN, passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 75, according to News 5 in Cleveland.

WKBN was Maynor’s first television job before he moved on to anchor in the Cleveland area.

Maynor was born in Warren and graduated from Champion High School.

He retired in 2011.

Maynor leaves behind his wife of 47 years, two children and five grandchildren.