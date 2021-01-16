Former Wellsville-area youth pastor sentenced for sex crime involving teen

Prosecutors said Russell also offered the boy "gifts" of money to compel him to continue the relationship

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A former youth pastor from the Wellsville area was sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The Morning Journal reports that the charges stemmed from a two-year sexual relationship that 28-year-old Brandon Russell began with one of the teenagers in his program.

The East Liverpool man pleaded guilty in October to the charge.

Prosecutors said Russell also offered the boy “gifts” of money to compel him to continue the relationship, according to the Morning Journal.

The boy was reportedly between the ages of 14 and 16 at the time.

Russell will also also have to register as a Tier II sex offender.

