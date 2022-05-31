BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Washingtonville officer accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal is now facing federal charges.

Logan Malik was arrested earlier this month in Boardman after allegedly telling people at several local businesses he was a U.S. Marshal when he wasn’t.

At the time, Malik was a part-time officer for the Washingtonville Police Department but was fired soon after his arrest.

Malik was arrested on the federal charges Tuesday morning as he was arriving at Boardman Court for a hearing on his original case.

Malik faces a charge of impersonating a U.S. Marshal in U.S. District Court for the Nothern District of Ohio — Eastern Division.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.