BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Washingtonville officer accused of impersonating a U.S. Marshal is free on bond.

Logan Malik pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of impersonating a peace officer.

He was arrested in Boardman last month after workers at several businesses said Malik told them he was a U. S. Marshal looking for suspects. Malik tho doesn’t work for them.

At the time, he was a part-time officer in Washingtonville. He was fired a day later.

A pretrial is set in the case for May 31.