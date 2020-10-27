Former Warren police officer accused of lying about shooting pleads guilty to amended charges

Investigators say Noah Linnen lied about being shot at in Howland Township, leading to a manhunt for a suspect

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Warren police officer who was accused of lying about a shooting incident pleaded guilty to amended charges Tuesday in court.

Noah Linnen entered a guilty plea to an amended indictment charging him with tampering with evidence, inducing panic and disrupting public service. A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet, as a pre-sentencing investigation was ordered.

Linnen was fired from the department in January and faced felony charges after an investigation of a shooting that he reported earlier that month.

More than 50 police officers from at least 10 law enforcement agencies responded to Linnen’s call for help after he reported being shot at in Howland Township.

He said he stopped to help a man with a disabled vehicle and said he was involved in an exchange of gunfire.

The search led officers to stop several people who matched the description of the suspect Linnen described.

According to investigators, Linnen changed his story about what happened multiple times, leading them to believe he was lying.

In Linnen’s termination letter, Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel wrote Linnen confessed to Howland police that his original claim was fabricated and the scene was staged to mimic an armed robbery attempt and shooting.

