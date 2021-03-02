Former Warren officer: ‘I am deeply ashamed of my actions’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Warren police officer convicted of lying about a shooting addressed the court at his sentencing Tuesday.

Noah Linnen read a statement in court, admitting to his actions and asking for forgiveness from his family, fellow officers and the Black community.

Linnen pleaded guilty to charges of tampering with evidence, inducing panic and disrupting public service after he lied about being shot at by a Black man and returned fire, but he actually accidentally discharged his duty weapon and tried to cover it up with the fabricated story

He was fired and pleaded guilty to the charges in October. He was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in prison.

“I apologize to the African American community, especially to those directly affected by my actions that day. Further, I apologize to all the first responders, especially the police officers who were affected by my actions and whose image was tarnished by the actions of that day,” Linnen said.

Linnen went on to say that he suffers from a mental condition and has sought treatment but added that is no excuse for his actions that day.

Watch his full statement in the above video