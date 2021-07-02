Former Warren officer convicted of lying about shooting arrested on parole violation

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Warren police officer who was convicted of lying about a shooting where he accidentally discharged his duty weapon was arrested on a parole violation.

Noah Linnen, 24, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday.

Linnen was convicted in October 2020 and sentenced in March 2021 on felony charges of tampering with evidence, inducing panic and disrupting public service.

Prosecutors said he used his police-issued radio and said he was shot at by a Black man in a dark-colored SUV. Nearly 60 police officers rushed to his aid and prompted traffic stops. Law enforcement officers even surrounded an apartment building in an attempt to find the culprit.

During the course of the investigation, Linnen changed his story several times and finally admitted to making it up to cover him accidentally firing his duty weapon.

According to state records, Linnen was incarcerated at the Toledo Correctional Institution March 10, 2021. He was released to the Adult Parole Authority June 11, 2021, to be monitored for a period of six months.