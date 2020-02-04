Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 5
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Former Warren officer back in court to answer to criminal charges

Local News

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Noah Linnen last week

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Noah Linnen, Warren police officer

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former Warren police officer accused of lying about being shot at was back in court Tuesday morning.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Noah Linnen last week on charges of inducing panic, tampering with evidence, disrupting public services and misdemeanor falsification.

Three weeks ago, Linnen reported that shots were fired during an attempted robbery. Investigators said he then changed his story several times and what he claimed to have happened didn’t happen at all.

Linnen will be back in court later this month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com