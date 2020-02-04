Former Warren officer back in court to answer to criminal charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former Warren police officer accused of lying about being shot at was back in court Tuesday morning.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Noah Linnen last week on charges of inducing panic, tampering with evidence, disrupting public services and misdemeanor falsification.

Three weeks ago, Linnen reported that shots were fired during an attempted robbery. Investigators said he then changed his story several times and what he claimed to have happened didn’t happen at all.

Linnen will be back in court later this month.