Former Warren hospital employee sentenced for sexually assaulting patients

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Warren hospital employee was sentenced to 78 months in prison for sexually assaulting patients.

Michael Brown, Jr., pleaded guilty to 12 charges, including sexual battery, voyeurism, gross sexual imposition and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. In exchange for his plea in February, some charges, including rape, were dismissed.

Prosecutors said while Brown worked as a transporter at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, he exposed himself to one patient and inappropriately touched another.

As the public learned about the charges against Brown, more victims came forward with sex-assault allegations. One of those victims is a child.

Brown faced a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

He will have to register as a sex offender.

