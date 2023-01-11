WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County judge sentenced a former Warren G. Harding coach for a sex crime involving a student.

Talayshah Harris, 23, received a 12-month jail sentence and will have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender during a sentencing hearing in Judge Sean O’Brien’s court on Wednesday.

Harris pleaded guilty in November to a sexual battery charge.

The allegation of Harris having an inappropriate relationship with a student was reported to the school district in March and then to the Warren Police Department.

Superintendent Steve Chiaro said at that time that Harris was not an employee and only served in the capacity of a supplemental athletic coaching contract.