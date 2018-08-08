Former Warren Fabricating employee receives sentence in theft case

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A former senior employee of Warren Fabricating and Machining Corporation has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from the company.

Paul Theisler was also ordered to pay $400,000 in restitution.

Theisler worked as the company's chief financial officer for 38 years. Investigators said during that time, he was suspected of taking as much as $2 million.

The thefts were discovered during an investigation of financial irregularities at the company. An internal investigation connected Theisler to the theft, and he was immediately fired.