Former Warren Fabricating employee receives sentence in theft case

Aug 08, 2018

Updated: Aug 08, 2018 02:13 PM EDT

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A former senior employee of Warren Fabricating and Machining Corporation has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from the company. 

Paul Theisler was also ordered to pay $400,000 in restitution. 

Theisler worked as the company's chief financial officer for 38 years. Investigators said during that time, he was suspected of taking as much as $2 million. 

The thefts were discovered during an investigation of financial irregularities at the company. An internal investigation connected Theisler to the theft, and he was immediately fired.

