WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home.

Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney.

A warrant was issued and Costanzo was arrested after she failed to appear in court following a July 18 call to her home on Genesee Avenue for an overdose. That is the same house where four other overdoses have occurred, according to investigators.

After Costanzo’s arrest last week, she refused to come out of her jail cell for two former arraignment dates.

The Health Department has condemned her home due to “deplorable conditions,” according to a police report.

Costanzo is a former Trumbull County attorney who had her license revoked in 2005 when she was convicted of trying to have her husband killed.

She was also accused in 2017 of being part of a theft ring spanning three counties. She pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two years in a corrections program, with 120 days of residential confinement. She also was credited with 25 days of time served.