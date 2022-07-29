Investigators searched a home in Canfield in 2018, related to the case against Paul Groves.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Canfield man who pleaded guilty to having an unregistered high-powered gun was sentenced Thursday in a federal court in Columbus.

Paul Groves was sentenced to nine months in prison and two years supervised release, and he has to pay a $5,000 fine.

According to court records, Groves pleaded guilty in March 2020 to having an unregistered MK19 machine gun. A conspiracy charge was dismissed in a plea deal.

Groves was charged along with co-defendant Eric Grimes, who also pleaded guilty in the case.

Groves owned High Power Armory on Market Street and Grimes ran Great Machine Gun, LLC out of Hillard, Ohio. Prosecutors say both worked together to sell high-powered, unregistered firearms.

During a search of Great Machine Gun, dozens of unregistered firearms, including machine guns, were seized, including the machine gun that belonged to Groves, according to court documents.

Groves’ Canfield home was also searched in 2018 after he was accused of conspiring to illegally buy and resell military-grade, semi-automatic firearms — including 62 Barrett .50 caliber high-powered rifles, and sold them to customers in Mexico, according to the indictment.

The case has been in court since 2016.