Former Valley congressman holds town hall about Ohio’s future

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former 16th District Congressman Jim Renacci is holding a town hall meeting to discuss Ohio’s economic future.
The town hall titled, “It’s Time to Plan for Ohio’s Economic Future,” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
A Republican, Renacci served in Congress from 2011 to 2019. He also served as mayor of Wadsworth and is a business owner.
WKBN.com will stream the event live here and on the WKBN mobile app beginning at 6:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at 10 and 11 for updates.
