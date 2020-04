The hall became vacant after 1714 merged with 1112 last year

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former union hall of the United Auto Workers Local 1714 has been sold and will soon become a church.

The Harvest Point Church, currently located on Route 45 in Lordstown, bought the union hall on Carson Salt Springs Road.

The hall became vacant after 1714 merged with 1112 last year.

There is no move-in date yet for the church.