Former Trumbull County commissioner takes election challenge to Ohio Supreme Court

Polivka has questioned whether Commissioner Niki Frenchko lived in Trumbull County when she was elected

(WKBN) – Former Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka is taking his election challenge to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Polivka filed his notice of appeal to the Supreme Court Monday.

He’s appealing a decision by a visiting judge at the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas, who ruled that Republican Niki Frenchko could take the commissioner’s seat after winning the election.

Polivka had argued that Frenchko didn’t meet residency requirements for the position, though the Trumbull County Board of Elections ruled she did meet the qualifications.

He has claimed that Frenchko primarily lives in Mentor, not Trumbull County. In his court filing, Polivka said Frenchko is the sole custodial parent of a minor child who is enrolled in the Mentor schools and she admits to spending “a significant number of nights in Mentor, Ohio.”