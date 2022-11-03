WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Trumbull County Auditor David Hines was sentenced Thursday in connection to a menacing charge in Warren.

David Hines was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended. He was also given credit for time served. He will be on probation for five years with the condition that he not have contact with the victim or drive. Should he drive, he will have to serve 29 days in jail.

Hines pleaded no contest to a charge of menacing on Oct. 14. and was found guilty.

A 15-year-old girl reported being followed by a white Mustang in September as she was walking on Elm Road. According to a police report, the teenager told officers an older man yelled to her to get in his car in a parking lot. That man turned out to be Hines, according to police.

Another 16-year-old girl reported the same thing happened to her.