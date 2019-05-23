Former treasurer of Lowellville Rod and Gun Club pleads guilty to theft

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A woman accused of taking money from a local sporting club pleaded guilty Thursday in court.

Lisa Doyle pleaded guilty to an aggravated theft charge.

Doyle was charged with stealing $$68,000 from the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club over several months while serving as treasurer.

While insurance covered most of the money taken -- $55,000 -- she will have to pay restitution for the rest.

Doyle will be sentenced on June 22.

Prosecutors are recommending a six-month jail sentence, followed by four and a half years of probation.