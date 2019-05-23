Former treasurer of Lowellville Rod and Gun Club pleads guilty to theft
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A woman accused of taking money from a local sporting club pleaded guilty Thursday in court.
Lisa Doyle pleaded guilty to an aggravated theft charge.
Doyle was charged with stealing $$68,000 from the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club over several months while serving as treasurer.
While insurance covered most of the money taken -- $55,000 -- she will have to pay restitution for the rest.
Doyle will be sentenced on June 22.
Prosecutors are recommending a six-month jail sentence, followed by four and a half years of probation.