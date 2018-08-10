Former Stoneboro police chief sentenced for crimes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Record-Argus

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) - A former Stoneboro police chief and Farrell police officer was sentenced to five years of probation for stealing donations and having sex with a prostitute.

Tyler Valimont was sentenced on Friday in a Mercer County courtroom.

As part of his sentence, he was also ordered to pay $3,985 in restitution, $2,000 of which he already paid.

In May, Valimont pleaded no contest to unlawful taking, obstruction of the administration of law, official oppression and patronizing prostitutes in two separate cases.

Valimont will not be able to be a police officer, but he will be allowed to keep his firearms since entering the no-contest plea.

In January 2017, Valimont was charged after an investigation into his meeting with an alleged prostitute.

According to a criminal complaint, Valimont was working the overnight shift when he contacted a woman who had an advertisement online for sexual services. He arranged to meet the woman behind a closed dentist office.

Valimont drove his patrol car to meet the woman, but the encounter was cut short when his superior drove by the area on routine patrol.

The woman told police that Valimont threatened to arrest her if she didn't respond to his calls and text messages. She said he sent her sexually explicit text messages while he was on duty.

The woman said during their encounter, she recognized Valimont as a past customer who previously paid her $80 for sex.

Valimont was suspended during the investigation but terminated on December 15.

Later that year, Valimont faced additional charges for taking almost $5,000 in donations while he was Stoneboro's police chief.

Investigators said Valimont told donors that he was raising money to train his personal dog to become a police dog. But Stoneboro City Council denied the training, and Valimont never gave back the money.