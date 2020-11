Schiavoni was elected earlier this month, defeating incumbent J.P. Morgan

(WKBN) – A familiar name is now the new judge for the Mahoning County Court at Sebring.

One-time state Senator Joe Schiavoni was sworn in Tuesday night.

Associate Judge-elect to the Ohio Supreme Court Jennifer Brunner presided over the ceremony at the Canfield Court.

Credit: Christopher Anderson

He’ll start presiding over his cases in Sebring beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m.