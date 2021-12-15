NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A former state legislator is now seeking a new position.

Former state Senator Sean O’Brien is running for Trumbull County Common Pleas Court judge.

O’Brien made the official announcement Wednesday morning in Niles in front of a crowd of supporters.

He has served as an assistant county prosecutor, state representative and state senator, but lost his bid for reelection in 2020.

O’Brien says many people have reached out to him to continue serving the public and after speaking with his family, decided this would be the best way.

“It’s something I always wanted to do, you know? At first, being a prosecutor enforcing the laws then going to Columbus and then making the laws,” he said.

O’Brien says he’s running in the May primary.

He’s seeking the seat currently held by Judge W. Wyatt McKay, who isn’t able to run again because of his age.