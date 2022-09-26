GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A local college has announced a former Speaker of the House and presidential candidate to speak in their Ronald Regan Lecture series.

Grove City College will host Newt Gingrich for a special lecture on Reagan, conservatism, and midterm elections on Thursday, November 3.

The lecture is called “What I Saw at the Reagan Revolution: A Conversation with Former Speaker Newt Gingrich on Reagan, Conservatism, and Midterm Elections.”

The lecture will be at Crawford Hall Auditorium on campus at 7 p.m. and is presented by the Institute for Faith and Freedom.

Gingrich was Speaker of the House from 1995 to 1999. He ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2012 but eventually lost to Mitt Romney.

Gingrich was a congressman from 1979-1999

The lecture is free, but registration is required and tickets are limited.

You can register for the lecture here.