Former Southington teacher pleads not guilty in student sex case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Southington Local Schools teacher was arraigned Thursday on charges that he sexually assaulted a former student.

Craig Lefkowitz, 51, of Warren, pleaded not guilty at his arrangement and his bond was continued.

A pre-trial is set for Aug. 19.

Lefkowitz was indicted on nine counts of sexual battery and one count of compelling prostitution. The charges are all third-degree felonies.

Lefkowitz, who was a technology teacher for the district, is accused of having sexual contact with someone who was a student in the district 15 years ago. The conduct occurred over several years, according to investigators with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, who began investigating the case at the beginning of the year.

Lefkowitz was also ordered to not have any contact with a child under 18 years old without a parent or guardian present.