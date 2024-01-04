PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A former Sharon resident learned his sentence Wednesday on federal drug trafficking charges.

Alphonse Johnson received a nine-year prison sentence, followed by four years of supervised release. The sentence was handed down in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Johnson pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Johnson conspired to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of heroin, and quantities of cocaine, cocaine base and methamphetamine, between June 2020 and June 2021, according to prosecutors. Johnson also had cocaine, cocaine base and methamphetamine to distribute on April 20, 2021, prosecutors said.