Former Sebring resident to chair Public Utilities Commission of Ohio

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Ohio Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that he has named former Sebring resident Jenifer French to serve on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) and intends to name her as chairwoman.

French, of Westerville, will serve the unexpired term ending on April 10, 2024, left open by Samuel Randazzo.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Ohio Senate.

French served as a judge on the Franklin County Common Pleas Court for six years and presided over civil, criminal felony and administrative cases.

“As a judge, Jenifer French was known for studying all of the complex facts, and sorting through them to come to a just conclusion,” DeWine said. “Her experience will be valuable as she leads the PUCO.”

French also served as an attorney for 14 years and on the Westerville City Council, which included the position of vice mayor.