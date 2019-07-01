Former Sebring judge loses license to practice law

Several weeks ago, she was given a 30-month sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty in court

(WKBN) – A one-time Mahoning County judge convicted of stealing from her clients’ estates has now lost her privileges to practice law.

Diane Vettori had her license suspended Monday morning by the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Several weeks ago, she was given a 30-month sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty in court.

Vettori has been accused of taking more than $300,000 from the estates of two siblings she represented in her private practice.

The charges led to Vettori being removed from her judgeship last year.