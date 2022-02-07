YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley icon in journalism passed away on Friday at 92 years old.

Betty Brown Jagnow, the former publisher of the Youngstown Vindicator and former president of WFMJ, died of heart failure.

Jagnow was the publisher of The Vindicator for 38 years. She took over in 1981 following the death of her husband, William Brown, and ran the paper until it went out of business in 2019.

Former Vindicator managing editor Mark Sweetwood said that Jagnow was “Youngstown smart” and was very determined.

Mrs. Jagnow was truly a Youngstown original. She embodied so much of what we associate with Youngstown: Smart, determined with a bit of a chip on her shoulder. She strove to publish a fiercely independent local newspaper, and Youngstown and the Valley are better for her efforts. Godspeed, Mrs. J. Mark Sweetwood, former managing editor of the Vindicator

She was also described by a former co-worker as, “Youngstown’s Katharine Graham. She was a role model for all the young women who worked for her.”