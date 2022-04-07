YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Mahoning County assistant prosecutor is getting a $550,000 payout from the county and its insurance company from a civil rights lawsuit.

The county admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement, according to Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains, but agreed to pay Marty Desmond the money to resolve the litigation.

Desmond filed a civil rights lawsuit against the county after he was fired and accused of not reporting a colleague’s wrongdoing and a pending lawsuit involving the county.

Gains says the county denies Desmond’s claims and says “his discharge was a legitimate, non-discriminatory action.”

The county’s insurance provider will pay two-thirds of the settlement and the county will pay one-third.

“There certainly is no admission of liability. It is an economic decision; we simply were able to get all the matters resolved for considerably less than the cost of going forward,” said Todd Raskin, counsel for Mahoning County.