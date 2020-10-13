Former police chief of Mill Creek MetroParks leading Kent State Trumbull’s police academy

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State Trumbull’s police academy counts as college credit now.

The former police chief of the Mill Creek MetroParks Police Department, James Willock, is now leading the program. He’s been a Certified Law Enforcement Executive since 2007.

Willock has a long background and experience in law enforcement.

Willock also serves as chair of the Education Committee in the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, previously served as curriculum chair of the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Advisory Board and as the president of the Mahoning Valley Chiefs of Police Association. He plans to remain active in the training and development of law enforcement leaders in the state of Ohio.

He holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Administration from Youngstown State University and has had professional training at the FBI National Academy, the Blue Courage Academy, and the Police Executive Leadership College.

“I always told people I can train anybody to go out there and write tickets, but I can’t train people to be good people and to make a positive impact on the people they serve,” Willock said.



“When cadets complete the police academy, they get 22 credits toward the 60 credits required for the associate’s of Applied Science degree in criminal justice,” said Dr. Jim Ritter.

The next class starts in January.

There’s a $500 scholarship available for those who have been a peace officer. They can take advantage of those 22 credits that can be applied toward the Associate of Applied Science in criminal justice degree.

For information about the Kent State Trumbull Police Academy or the credit options with Kent State University, visit www.kent.edu/policeacademy or email policeacademy@kent.edu or call (330) 675-7666.

