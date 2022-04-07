AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — After five years of sitting empty, a longtime bar in Austintown was demolished.

The Pink Elephant on Mahoning in Austintown was taken over in the fall of 2017 by a German-based grocery store chain called Lidl — a direct competitor of ALDI.

Whitedonuts LLC out of Salem bought the property in 2018. Zoning Inspector Darren Crivelli says no one has contacted zoning or submitted drawings for what will go at the location.

The Pink Elephant opened in 1967 until it agreed to sell the property to Lidl in October 2017.