YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman consistently ranked among the world’s 100 most powerful spoke in Youngstown Thursday evening at an event sponsored by Youngstown State University.

Indra Nooyi spoke at Stambaugh Auditorium as part of the Thomas Colloquium.

Nooyi was the CEO of PepsiCo from 2006 to 2018. She was raised in India, telling the crowd of 150 that if you tried connecting the dots from where she grew up to Pepsi, they would never connect. She said she won the lottery of life.

Nooyi was outside during Thursday afternoon’s hail storm at YSU, saying it was the first time she ever saw hail.