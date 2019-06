Authorities say they found pornographic images on Nathan Clinger's cell phone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former recruiter for the Pennsylvania National Guard appeared in court Tuesday morning for charges of pandering obscenity.

Authorities say they found pornographic images on Nathan Clinger’s cell phone. They included hidden-camera video of an 11-year-old girl getting dressed and using the restroom, according to investigators.

The Poland man’s bond is set at $25,000. His trial is in July.

Clinger is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.