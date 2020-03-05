Former owner of Levin Furniture comes out of retirement to ‘save company’

Robert Levin reached an agreement to acquire the Pennsylvania and Ohio assets of Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture

(WKBN) – The former president and owner of Levin Furniture is coming out of retirement to “save the company from going out of business,” according to a news release from the company.

Late Wednesday evening, Robert Levin reached an agreement to acquire the Pennsylvania and Ohio assets of Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture through a court restructuring of the parent company Art Van Furniture, LLC.

“I’m coming back as the owner of Levin Furniture for the employees who were at risk of losing their jobs. They are the most loyal, dedicated and hardworking people I’ve ever known. It will be a privilege and honor to once again lead this company as we prepare to celebrate 100 years in the furniture and mattress business,” he said.

Levin assured customers that all of their purchases and deposits are safe and secure.

Levin Furniture was founded in 1920 in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania by Robert Levin’s grandparents, Sam and Jessie Levin. The company will celebrate its 100-year anniversary later this year.